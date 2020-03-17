Exit the Gungeon is now on Steam

The sequel to Enter the Gungeon, which is appropriately named Exit the Gungeon, released exclusively on Apple Arcade in September of last year. We figured the exclusivity period would be about six months, and it turns out we were right, because Exit the Gungeon released on Steam today.

Unlike its top-down predecessor, Exit the Gungeon takes a side view as you ride an elevator out of the collapsing Gungeon. The Apple Arcade launch trailer above shows off some of the bullet dodging and reverse gungeoneering to expect.

Apple Arcade is a game subscription service like the Xbox Game Pass, but for Mac and iOS devices. Aside from Exit the Gungeon's exclusivity, it hasn't been too disruptive for us—Android devices, not PCs with Steam, are really what Apple wants to outdo. We're still missing out on Rayman Mini on PC, but I'm not sure anyone feels crushed by the loss.

Exit the Gungeon has received a "a substantial overhaul" for the Steam release, according to the developer, with new weapons, enemies, hats, and more. You can read the full update notes on Steam, where Exit the Gungeon is now available for $10/£7.19.