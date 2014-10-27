Evolve "Big Alpha" system requirements released

Hunters are lining up to enter Evolve's upcoming alpha test. But do they have what it takes? More to the point, do their PCs? To find out, take a look at the Evolve alpha's system requirements—a curious component range that is far from monstrous.

Compare and contrast to the recently announced Assassin's Creed Unity system requirements. They require a GTX 680 as minimum.

Turtle Rock stresses that these aren't the final system specs for Evolve; rather just what you'll need to access the alpha. Of course, to do that you'll also need an invite. Head here to sign up.

Here are those alpha requirements:

MINIMUM SPECS

CPU: Intel Pentium D 3GHz or higher AMD Athlon 64 x2 Dual Core 6400 2.4 GHz or higher

RAM: 4GB

GPU: AMD Radeon 5770 or higher NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560 or higher

HDD: 15GB Install

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

Whether you’re using a lower-end PC or just value frame-rates over quality: We turned down the settings a bit and turned off AA to get some extra frames on an older test rig in the office.

RECOMMENDED SPECS

CPU: Intel Core i7 920 2.67GHz or higher AMD A8-3870 3GHz or higher

RAM: 6GB RAM

GPU: AMD Radeon R9 280 or higher NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680 or higher

HDD: 15GB Install

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

Higher-end PC gamers: You will obviously push to Ultra settings and dial back as needed.

Thanks, PCGamesN.