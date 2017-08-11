EVGA’s SC17 gaming laptop pairs a 4K G-Sync display with GTX 1080 for $3,000

EVGA's latest version of its SC17 gaming laptop now rocks a GeForce GTX 1080 GPU with 8GB of GDDR5X memory and is available for purchase, provided you're willing to spend three grand on a notebook.

The SC17 debuted last year with a 17.3-inch 4K display powered by a GeForce GTX 1070 GPU underneath the hood. EVGA refreshed the SC17 by adding G-Sync support to the IPS panel a few months ago, and now it's back with upgraded components.

In addition to a faster GPU, the latest model gets a processor bump to an Intel Core i7-7820HK, which is based on Kaby Lake-H. Everything else appears to be the same—it's still loaded with 32GB of DDR4-2666 memory and a 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD paired up with a 1TB HDD (7200 RPM) for bulk storage.

The SC17 is 1.3 inches at its thickest point and weighs in at 8.93 pounds. It also has a full GUI BIOS with mouse navigation, giving users control over voltage and advanced settings. If an overclock proves unstable, there is a button right on the chassis to clear the CMOS. As such, EVGA advertises the SC17 as the "world's first TRUE overclocking laptop."

If this is the type of gaming laptop you're after and you have $3,000 to spend on one, you can order it now direct from EVGA . It comes with an EVGA backpack, X10 mouse, and Unigine Superposition Advanced Edition.

EVGA says it built the SC17 from the ground up with a unibody design, meaning it's not a rebadged Clevo or Sager like so many other gaming laptops on the market. It has three USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a full-size backlit keyboard, HDMI 2.0b and mini DisplayPort 1.4 (x2) outputs, 802.11ac Wi-Fi and GbE LAN connectivity, stereo speakers, and Windows 10 Home 64-bit.

In addition to internal G-Sync support, the SC17 also supports external G-Sync at up to 4K at 60Hz, or up to 2K at 120Hz.