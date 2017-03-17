EVGA adds G-Sync support to 17.3-inch SC17 gaming laptop

You have to bring a pretty hefty bankroll if you want to play with EVGA's SC17 gaming laptop, that's just the way it goes. However, the latest version offers a tad more bang for your buck, as it's been updated to support Nvidia's G-Sync technology.

Outside of adding G-Sync support, it's the same laptop as before—it still wields a 17.3-inch in-plane switching (IPS) display with a 4K resolution and is still powered by a previous generation (Skylake) Intel Core i7-6820HK processor paired with a current generation (Pascal) GeForce GTX 1070 GPU.

Outside of the dated CPU, this is a premium laptop that's decked out from top to bottom. As a refresher, EVGA stuffed 32GB (2x16GB) of G.Skill DDR4-2666 memory into this thing and paired a 256GB M.2 PCIe-based SSD with a 1TB HDD (7,200 RPM) for storage chores.

Other features include a full-size white backlit keyboard, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a USB 3.1 Type-C port, HDMI and two DisplayPort outputs, and a Full HD 1080p webcam.

Despite being barely more than an inch thick, EVGA says the SC17 is built to overclock with the cooling prowess to support the practice. There is even an easily accessible button to the clear the CMOS should things go wrong.

"Overclocking on a laptop? Seems like a myth, but we have nothing to hide here. A full GUI BIOS with full control over CPU multipliers, voltage, memory timings, frequency, even GPU overclocking right inside of the BIOS. It also ships with EVGA PrecisionX mobile for complete control in Windows also!," EVGA says .

The SC17 is normally priced at $2,800, which is what Amazon has it listed for, but is currently on sale for $2,550 at EVGA and Newegg .

