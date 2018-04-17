EVGA's 8GB GTX 1080 is just $580 right now from Newegg

Update: It's out of stock already.

Original Story: With the GPU market being what it is, higher-end cards like the GTX 1080 are usually more expensive than the MSRP, with limited stock available. If you've been on the hunt for a GTX 1080, you can get EVGA's 8GB card for just $579.99 right now.

That's still over MSRP, but cheaper than these cards have been going for lately. These cards usually go for around $600-630, so while this isn't a steep discount, it's not bad by any means. The card has 8GB of GDDR5X memory, a 1708MHz base clock (and boosts to 1847MHz), one dual-link DVI connector, two HDMI 2.0b ports, and three DisplayPort connectors.

You can buy the EVGA GTX 1080 from Newegg here.

