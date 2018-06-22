EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti bundle with PSU, case, and cooler is on sale for $900

If you're shooting straight to the top and buying a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics card, you're going to plunk down a pretty penny (lots of them, actually). You can lessen the blow by taking advantage of a multi-piece bundle offer at B&H Photo that saves a few hundred bucks.

The bundle costs $899.99 and is built around EVGA's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti FTW3 Elite Gaming graphics card (in red). That's already less than the cost of the card itself, which is normally priced at $939.99, but there are several other goodies in this kit.

You also get an EVGA GQ 650W power supply with 80 Plus Gold certification, an EVGA CLC 240 RGB liquid CPU cooler, an EVGA DG-77 mid-tower case, and an EVGA PowerLink cable management adapter.

Purchased individually, the parts add up to $1,264.99 on B&H Photo, so you're saving $365. That's a nice chunk of change that can be applied to other parts of your build, assuming you were looking to go high-end in the first place.

On top of it all, you also get a download code for The Crew 2 (releases June 29), which is another $59.99 value. If you factor that into the equation, you're getting $424.99 worth of goodies for free with this bundle.

Go here to grab this deal.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.