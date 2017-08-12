Euro Truck Simulator 2 heads to Italy for next DLC

Point the wheels of your Renault Magnum in the direction of the Amalfi Coast: Euro Truck Simulator 2 is heading for the curves of Italy in its next DLC, which is due before the end of the year.

You can already truck through parts of northern Italy in the game but the map expansion, called Italia, will open up the rest of the country. There's no price yet but the previous map expansion (in France) cost £13.50/$19.

Alongside the DLC developer SCS Software will release a free update that gives "an extra layer of polish" to existing Italian locations, so even those not willing to shell out will benefit.

Judging by SCS's blog post announcing the DLC we can expect a map that's heavy on both industry and cities, with mountains, farmland and sea views between.

"Our map designers have fallen in love with the new region right from the research stages. From tall mountains to the shores of the seas, from manicured farmland to wilder and more arid places, it was clear that we are looking at quite a challenging and demanding task," it said.

"We tried our best to depict the typical features of Italy from behind the wheel, like roads leading through the Apennines, where tunnels and bridges alternate with scenic vistas and curvy segments, opening the view to distant horizons."

Sounds good to me. And how bella does that Scania R look swishing past that villa in the Italian hills, eh?