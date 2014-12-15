Euro Truck Simulator 2 gets into the seasonal spirit with new update

Don't let the reindeers and sleigh fool you: Santa is essentially a glorified trucker. As such, it makes sense that virtual truckers get in on his action. A new Christmassy update has landed for Euro Truck Simulator 2, and with it, a new challenge for would-be gift deliverers.

Top of the billing is the Christmas event. Truckists can now accept a cargo of "Christmas Gifts" to be ferried around the game's truncated Europe. If a player can, over the course of the event, deliver gifts across the distance from SCS's office to the North Pole, they'll be rewarded with a unique paint skin.

Also with the update: new fixes and features, including showroom improvements, driving tweaks and, most importantly of all, new sounds for Scania 6 cylinder engines. Game changer. You can see the full patch notes here.

Update aside, I'm writing this more to remind people that Euro Truck Simulator 2 exists and is still surprisingly brilliant. In a year of comedy simulators, it's nice to remember that serious sims can still be a lot of fun.

Outside of Europe, SCS are making progress with the upcoming American Truck Simulator. You can see some of the latest screenshots over at the ETS2 Steam page.