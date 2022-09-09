Epic Store leak reveals Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is coming in October

Audio player loading…

A leak on the Epic Games Store has revealed that the long-awaited Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (opens in new tab) is scheduled to arrive on October 18. The store page was quickly taken down and then restored to its original format, minus the launch date and preorder information, but was captured for posterity by Wario64 on Twitter (opens in new tab).

"The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, remastered and optimized for PC, hits Epic Games Store on Oct. 19, and if you pre-purchase it, you'll get a snazzy new Fortnite glider in the shape of Sully's seaplane," the page said, before it disappeared into the digital ether. "To grab the seaplane, digitally and figuratively, you just need to pre-purchase the wonderful Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection from the Epic Games Store started Sept. XX. You get the glider immediately following your pre-purchase. Or you can wait for the seaplane to hit the Fortnite item shop on Nov. 17."

(Image credit: Epic Games Store)

In case there are doubts, I can attest to the presence of the page, and the October 19 date, having witnessed them with my own two eyes before they were so cruelly snatched away.

The previously PlayStation-exclusive Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection was first confirmed for the PC in September 2021 (opens in new tab), and was expected to arrive "shortly after" the PlayStation 5 version, which was slated for early 2022. The edition collects Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

The PS5 edition launched on January 28 but so far there's been no sign of the PC version. This is actually the second Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves PC release date we've seen from the Epic Games Store: A June launch date (opens in new tab) appeared in the store's April update of upcoming games in 2022, although obviously that didn't happen.

This new date isn't carved in stone, then, but it does look solid: The Steam page for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection still lists the release date as just 2022, but a June update visible on SteamDB (opens in new tab) indicates that the release date has been set for—you guessed it—October 19.