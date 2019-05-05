Epic gives away free Fortnite glider as apology for glitched Unvaulting event

Epic Games is giving away a pricey Fortnite glider as an apology to players that weren't able to view yesterday's in-game Unvaulting event. During the event, fans voted to bring the all-powerful drum gun back into the item pool from the vault, where it was placed last year.

Yesterday, the official Fortnite account tweeted that "some players were unable to witness the Unvaulting event", and that it was investigating the extent of the problem. As an apology, Epic Games said that it would give away the Arcana Glider, worth 1,200 V-Bucks (around $12), to any player that was in the Unvaulting Playlist for the event, regardless of whether they missed the event or not.

Anybody that has already purchased the glider will be refunded the V-Bucks they spent on it, the developer said. The free glider or refund should be in players' accounts "in the coming days".

We apologize that some players were unable to view the Unvaulting event. Anyone who jumped into the Unvaulting playlist will be granted the Arcana Glider in the coming days. Players who purchased the Arcana Glider previously will be refunded their V-Bucks.May 5, 2019

The studio also plans to release replay files of the event for players to watch from within the Fortnite client, it added.

For a full recap on the event, which saw Retail Row and Tilted Towers destroyed by a volcanic eruption, read James' piece here. It also includes video footage, in case you don't want to wait for those replay files.