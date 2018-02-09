Enter here for a chance to win a Hunt: Showdown alpha key

Want to go spider hunting? Despite some performance troubles, we had a good time in the alpha for Crytek's cooperative and competitive horror shooter, where teams of two battle horrors—and each other—for wealth and fame. Crytek has now given us 1,000 Hunt: Showdown alpha codes to pass along to our readers, and there's two ways for the lucky to snag one:

1. 500 members of the PC Gamer Club Legendary tier will receive codes by email tomorrow (Saturday) at 10 am Pacific. The members will be randomly selected, and new members who sign up before the giveaway will be included in the drawing.

2. The remaining 500 codes will be given away in a raffle that's open to everyone. Just enter your email below (Godankey won't keep it after the giveaway, and we won't see it) before this Saturday morning at 10 am Pacific. At that time, 500 entrants will be randomly selected and emailed keys.

Club members are automatically entered for the former, but are also free to enter this raffle. Just fill out the form below, and check your email tomorrow to see if you're one of the lucky hunters who gets to die in a swamp:

(Don't see a form? Just click here to open it in a new window!)

Not familiar with the PC Gamer Club? At the Legendary tier, you get a ton of great stuff: an ad-free website, a digital magazine subscription, exclusive in-game items, new game keys every month, and more. Plus, we always like to surprise members with beta and alpha key giveaways like this one. Head to club.pcgamer.com for more information.