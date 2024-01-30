Enshrouded player discovers the best way to fly isn't using a glider, it's using a bed

By Christopher Livingston
published

Want to cross the map? Just take a nap.

Enshrouded sleepflying trick"

There are a few ways to get around in survival RPG Enshrouded. Running, obviously, and using your grappling hook to yank yourself across broken bridges and chasms. There's also plenty of fast travel between ancient spires, your bases, and any flame altars you've placed in the world. Best of all you can leap off something tall and use a glider to soar across the landscape until you run out of stamina.

But have you considered… just going to sleep instead? One Enshrouded player has discovered a glitch that means jumping into your bed actually sends you floating into the air and across the sky for as long as you want, all while expending zero effort.

You can fly to any point on the map using a single bed from r/Enshrouded

In the Reddit post above, RoboticUnicorn lays out how the glitch was discovered. First it seemed to be a combination of trying to snag a hard-to-reach grappling spot located directly above a bed in a tower. But after some more investigation and testing, RoboticUnicorn discovered that grappling had nothing to do with it. It's all about the bed, baby.

By leaping over a bed, and activating the sleep prompt (E) just when you're at the highest point in your leap, your character will lie down as if they're going to sleep. Instead, they'll slowly drift upward. If your bed is outside, sky's the limit. You'll drift slowly upwards while in the reclining position. When you're as high up as you want, just tap the spacebar to start gliding and aim for a spot on the ground you'd like to reach. Just keep an eye on your stamina: if it runs out, you'll plummet.

I gave this glitch a try myself, and sure enough, it works and it's really easy to get the hang of. With a bit of practice you can even angle your sleep-flight so instead of going straight up you'll drift in the direction you were moving when you jumped. This means you can reach new areas of the map by sleep-flying over obstructions like deadly shroud zones and rivers of lava.

On my last try I let myself drift for so long I was able to reach nearly the middle portion of the map, and then glide down to land in an area I hadn't explored yet. Neat! And, y'know, a major cheat. I expect an exploit like this will get patched out pretty quick, so if you want to try it yourself, you'd better jump into bed as fast as you can.

Christopher Livingston
Christopher Livingston
Staff Writer

Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.

See comments