Enjoy some asshole goose behavior in the launch trailer for Untitled Goose Game

Just the worst.

Indie studio House House's Untitled Goose Game releases on September 20, and so here is a launch trailer to celebrate the fact. Enjoy seeing a real jerk of a goose untie a boy's shoelace, steal his toy plane, and then when the boy trips over while chasing the goose, take his glasses. Wow, what an asshole that goose is.

I for one cannot wait to pretend to be this stealth goose bastard while silent-movie-esque piano accompanies me on my monstrous misadventures.

Here's a fact for you, fact fans: The sound of the goose's footsteps is actually a rubber glove being slapped against the ground. Isn't sound design fascinating?

Untitled Goose Game will be available on the Epic Games Store at 9am PST. 

