Enhance your gaming rig with this $150 24-inch Dell gaming monitor

In the market for a full HD gaming monitor with sharp graphics and minimal lag time? We've got you covered with a deep discount on this sweet, aesthetically-pleasing gaming monitor.

Walmart has the Dell S2419HGF 24-inch HD gaming monitor on sale for just $150 right now, which is $150 off its normal price of $300. Plus, you get free 2-day delivery and a 3-year advanced warranty with your purchase, none of which is anything to sneeze at (or on, you don't want to mess up the screen).

The Dell S2419HGF 24-inch gaming monitor serves up a 1920 x 1080 resolution with a 1ms response time to help you cut down on lag time, while its 144Hz refresh rate ensures you're getting the most out of whatever media you use your monitor for. It also supports FreeSync technology to eliminate tearing even at high frame rates, so you can use it with any compatible AMD graphics card.

It's outfitted with built-in HDMI ports as well as three preset modes, including one set up specifically for gaming. It's got just about everything you need for a great experience in-game, and at 50% off, it's a fantastic steal.

Dell S2419HGF Gaming Monitor | $150 (save $150)

At $150, this monitor is 50% its normal price and offers lightning fast response time, making it a great option for anyone in need of a gaming monitor. View Deal

Need something a little beefier? Check out our pics for the best gaming monitors around to get your rig together.

