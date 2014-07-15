Enemy offers turn-based tactics with a squad of retro game heroes, is now on Greenlight

Enemy first came to my attention last year, when its Kickstarter campaign promised to deliver X-Com-a-like turn-based tactics with a retro game twist. Its items, abilities and, yes, enemies, are all drawn from gaming's 8-bit era, but the action takes place across fully destructible and randomly generated voxel environments. Enemy recently appeared on Steam Greenlight , and a new trailer shows how things have progressed.

"Every time you start a new game, the game procedurally generates a new world, using decades-old video games as its building blocks," writes developer Tom Johnson on Enemy's Greenlight page . "The result is a collision of genres, where haunted swamps, tropical war zones, and peaceful mushroom villages all stand side-by-side. You'll build up your own custom squad of retro game characters, with a mix of skills ranging from mental health and reaction time, to the use of blasters and the ability to jump five times your own height."

But if Enemy's building blocks seem more console focused, the combat is pure PC – inspired by games like X-Com and Jagged Alliance. "You'll devise strategies based around the unique set of abilities you've chosen for your team, and then execute them step-by-step," Johnson writes, "all while responding to counter-moves made by the enemy. It models the stress of battle on your heroes, who can flee or go berserk if things start to go too wrong. Additionally, everything in the game is destructible."

For more, visit the Enemy website .