End of Nations beta key giveaway: win access and exclusive lightning skin!

End of Nations is a free to play RTS of epic scale. The full game will support 26-a-side warzones in which each player controls a custom army equipped with high tech unlocks and snazzy paintjobs. The final beta testing session is set to kick off on Thursday and run through until this Sunday October 9. If you fancy jumping in, we've got codes coming out of our ears.

If you get into the beta with a PC Gamer key you'll get a Lightning skin set that you'll be able to use in the beta to demonstrate your obvious superiority, and in the full game when it's released later this year.

Participating in the beta will also gift you 500 in-game credits when the game launches, so you'll be able to go on a shopping spree and buy that leopard skin tank armour you've always wanted.

We have 3000 keys to give away. To secure one, simply click on the link below and enter your details. You'll receive a key on Thursday once all the entries are in.

For a sense of what you're in for, check out the E3 nuketastic trailer and have a read of our End of Nations preview .

Here's what you'll need to do once you've got your key:

New Trion Account

1. Go to the beta registration page and create a Trion Account: https://eon.trionworlds.com/account/reg/account-registration-flow.action?request_locale=en_US&flow=eon-beta

2. Once account has created, go to [MANAGE GAMES] tab and select [END OF NATIONS BETA]

3. Download the client

Existing Trion Account

1. Go to http://endofnations.com/en/beta/(http://endofnations.com/fr/beta/ for France and http://endofnations.com/de/beta/ for Germany) and sign in

2. Select [MANAGE GAME]S tab and select [MANAGE END OF NATIONS BETA]

3. Select [DOWNLOAD BETA CLIENT]

4. Update patcher!

STEPS TO REDEEM THE FREE 'LIGHTENING' SKIN SET

1. Once account has been created, go to [MANAGE GAMES] tab and select [END OF NATIONS BETA]

2. Download the client

3. To redeem the code go to the [APPLY CODE] tab once you are logged in

4. Enter the key code in the [Apply New Code] field

5. Your FREE 'Lightening' skin set will be unlocked in the 'Armory → Customization' section – strike quick, strike fast!

To find out more about the game, check out the End of Nations site .