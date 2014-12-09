else Heart.Break() video shows factory break-in mission

On the basis of its videos so far, else Heart.Break() appears to be the story of a guy who drinks out of any cup he comes across—regardless of whether or not he owns it. More importantly, I guess, is that its lovely PS1-era aesthetic is being used to drive a game with a consequence-based story and a focus on exploration.

Recently, we saw the game's conversation system in action. Now we get to see object interactions—as main character Sebastian manipulates a factory's machines and computers. The level of detail is fantastic. Not everything seems to have a set puzzle purpose. In fact, much of the computers seem entirely mundane—giving Sebastian a chance to toy with them regardless.

I'm looking forward to this. Here's hoping the stated release window of "pretty soon" really is pretty soon.

Thanks, RPS.