Elgato's Stream Deck Mini is on sale for $50 right now

(Image credit: Elgato)

It was around this time last year when Elgato launched a smaller, less expensive version of its Stream Deck, and now the Stream Deck Mini is even cheaper. Both Amazon and Best Buy have the handy accessory marked down to $49.99 right now.

That's right, the retailers took a hatchet to the MSRP and cut it in half. It usually streets for less than $99.99, though barring the occasional sale, it typically bounces between $70 and $80+. So, you're still staving a decent chunk of change.

The Stream Deck Mini offers up the same functionality as the full size variant, just with less keys (and, by extension, a more compact footprint). Specifically, it has six LCD keys, which you can configure to launch certain applications, adjust the audio, and so forth. It also supports multi-action commands (macros, essentially), too.

If you want to level up your streaming game and have been eyeballing this accessory, now is the time to pounce.

