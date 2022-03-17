Elden Ring players are recreating everyone from Keanu Reeves to Ringo Starr as their Tarnished

Audio player loading…

I'd argue that Elden Ring's hardest fight isn't Margit or even Redahn, it's the character creator. We've all struggled with the choices of going silly or sexy, natural or alien, young or aged. There are lots of choices to be made in a short amount of time and you'll be stuck with your Tarnished for quite some time: so you better make sure you like the way they look.

There is a subreddit dedicated to using these character creator sliders to recreate other characters however. I mean if you're going with an astrologer build, why not make them Gandalf the Grey along the way? Similarly if you're in love with heavy weapons, looking like Kratos could be kind of badass.

We've got comic book characters, rock stars, action stars, and even memes included in this list, so here are some of the best Elden Ring slider creations for your viewing pleasure.

Sekiro from Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

From piSTOLEr on the SoulsSliders subreddit, we have the one and only Sekiro from FromSoftware's Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. It's nice to bring an old friend along for another adventure. Sekiro is the only named protagonist of FromSoftware's Soulsbornes so perfectly understandable that someone would diligently remake him for Elden Ring.

She-Hulk from Marvel Comics

Although FromSoftware does allow you to recreate realistic looking humans, it also gives you the option to look like a demon, a monster, and even a She-Hulk. Vextalyst has a slider to make Marvel's strongwoman come to life and unsurprisingly, all the colour sliders are set to green. Who would have guessed it?

Keanu Reeves from, um, Keanu Reeves

Who doesn't love a little Keanu Reeves in their action games right? The guy is such a legend that I'd welcome him in any format, and this mod from Baseline X does a really good job of making your Tarnished his twin. Excuse me while I stop blushing.

Ringo Starr from The Beatles

When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Marika comes to me. Speaking words of wisdom, let it be. That's right, Ringo Starr everyone. This might be one of the most impressive although random additions to the list because yeah, that absolutely does look like Ringo Starr doesn't it? I'm sure creator Silvoca must have recently watched the Get Back documentary because this slider is pretty spot on.

Wojack from internet memes

You know the sad bald meme guy you see every so often? Yeah, you know the one that looks like he's dead inside or he's following his wife's orders or basically just looking like he's having a bad time? Someone has added him to Elden Ring's slider community too. Even more fitting that creator Alesh_Prodman calls him Maidenless. That's rough man, we've all been there.

Kratos from God of War

Kratos is a man that doesn't need an introduction. Even if you've never played a God of War game you know this man's tattoo from a mile away. If you're into playing strength-based melee characters, this slider is just the perfect thing. Creator SpookMcBones even makes sure that you can use this slider with or without the beard, depending on your preference.

Jaime Lannister from Game of Thrones

Yet another impressive interpretation. When you're in a medieval land with dragons and deadly rulers, why not add in Jaime Lannister. He'll be right at home in the Lands Between. Creator Wolftri has done a bloody good job with this one, although his eyes are just a little creepy for my liking.

Sir Gawain from The Green Knight

There are quite a few people who have told me that The Green Knight is a great film. I believe them, I really do. But what made me interested in A24's movie was PC Gamer's Tyler Colp telling me it felt like a Dark Souls film. Now you've got me.

And if you're of the opinion that The Green Knight's lore fits FromSoftware's philosophy maybe you want to play Elden Ring as Sir Gawain. AdrianOfTheAbyss has done a pretty accurate Dev Patel, and honestly hanging out with the actor for a hundred hours doesn't sound like a bad time.

Inigo Montoya from The Princess Bride

My name is Inigo Montoya: you shattered the ring, prepare to die. With many of the Tarnished you'll get to play, there aren't going to be too many clothing options that suit their style. But Inigo Montoya created by dmart51 had no such issue. This interpretation of the swordsman has a rapier and chest piece reminiscent of the character's gear from the film.

Marge Simpson from The Simpsons

I know, I know. Horrifying right? But I thought maybe, just maybe, this might get you looking scarier than the beasts you're fighting Elden Ring. Maybe that's why Chevapler made this god awful version of Marge. I think I've found my new sleep paralysis demon.