EA's Heretic-like magic FPS Immortals of Aveum is delayed

Immortals of Aveum is part of a vanishingly niche tradition: a linear first-person shooter issued by a major publisher, in this case, EA. The twist is that instead of rifles it has magic, so those of us begging for a Heretic revival may find comfort in Immortals of Aveum's war wizard theme. We'll need to wait a bit longer than originally planned though, because the release date of July 20 has been pushed back—just a touch—to August 22.

"In order to realize our full vision, we are going to take a few extra weeks, making our new launch date Tuesday, August 22nd," Ascendant Studios' announcement reads . "This will give us time to further polish the game, finish optimizing all platforms, and deliver a strong launch. We owe it to ourselves and to you to get this right."

That leaves some extra time to enjoy some of the other PC games coming out in July, including Remnant 2, Exoprimal, and the port of former-PS5 exclusive Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. None of which, to my knowledge, feature double-jumping battlemages. Or you could go back to Ghostwire Tokyo, which does its best to make first-person magicking feel good. It's apparently better nowadays thanks to a significant March patch .

Tyler played Immortals of Aveum last month, and the overall vibe is that it's old-fashioned: in both good and bad ways. If boomer shooters plunder the era between Doom and Duke Nukem 3D for their unrealistically fast first-person-shooting nostalgia, Immortals definitely looks like one of the first games to exhume the quirks of the Xbox 360 / PS3 era. Tyler notes that himself in his preview .

Ascendant Studios also mentions that more info will release about Immortals of Aveum in the coming weeks.