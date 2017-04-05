Early Access arcade racer Grip now has online multiplayer

Grip, the Early Access arcade racer inspired by Rollcage and the very human urge to destroy vehicles, received a major update today. The biggest talking point is the launch of online multiplayer, which means you can smash the ever loving crap out of your real world friends' vehicles. Lovely.

The launch comes with a few caveats. First of all, it's a new feature in an Early Access game, so "you probably won't find a game that matches all of your [desired] settings," the studio writes in its update. The game may also experience rare crashes in multiplayer, while lag and jittering is something you may notice occasionally.

The update also introduces a new car in the form of the tank class Cygon Tempest, which is the fastest car in the game. Vehicle handling has been improved to better accommodate drifting, and sound effects should sound better. The full patch notes are over here, and the trailer for the multiplayer component is embedded below.