With E3 2013 just around the corner, we gathered around the Rectangular Coffee Table of Hopes and Dreams to discuss what we're looking forward to rubbing our eyeballs gently across at the show. Will Payday 2 address its predecessor's shortcomings? Might we get a glimpse at Fallout 4? Prey 2? As long as we can dream...

Keep an eye out over the next few days to watch the rest of our discussion, including the impact of this year's expo on the PC as a whole, and our rampant speculation on E3 2014.