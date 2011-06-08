E3 2011: PC Gamer discuss day 2 at E3

[bcvideo id="982284180001"]

I don't know, we send PC Gamer UK's editor, Tim, and deputy editor Graham out to E3, and they use the time to sit down in a swanky hotel lobby and have a nice little chat about stuff instead of RUNNING AROUND UNTIL THEIR FEET BLEED. At least someone pointed a camera at them to capture their thoughts. And excellent thoughts they are.

In this video, you'll find Tim excited about standing next to a tank, Graham talking about Skyrim in front of what seems to be a woman trapped inside a plasma globe, and the aforementioned relaxing sit-down, where Tim and Graham talk about the most important things from E3's second day.