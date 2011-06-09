Dead Island co-op screenshots show electric machetes

Personally, I wouldn't have booked a flight to a place called 'Dead Island ' in the first place. At the very least, I wouldn't be surprised when a swarm of zombies turned up when I tried to check in at the hotel.

I jest, of course. The dead island of Dead Island's open-world world is the fictional Banoi, and I totally would've booked a holiday to a place called Dead Island. Imagine how cool it'd sound at work? "How was your time on DEAD ISLAND, Rich?" "Pretty good: I had to work together with three friends to hold off a horde of shambling corpses, and we jury-rigged weapons out of machinery and tools left around the Palms Resort." "Oh, cool! Can I see your photos?" "Sure, they're IN THIS VERY POST."