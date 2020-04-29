Dying Light's next DLC features a possessed arcade cabinet and demons

Dying Light has been full of surprises. You might have expected Techland's 2015 zombie parkour romp to have been pushed aside, what with the developer working on Dying Light 2, but every year seems to bring with it new updates. And now it's getting some more DLC that sends players down into the tower's basement, where an ominous arcade cabinet dwells.

Dying Light: Hellraid's teaser doesn't give us much to work with, naturally, but apparently the survivors will foolishly be bringing the demonic arcade cabinet back upstairs, at which point you'll have to fight through the "demonic hordes of Hell." Literally, apparently.

"It all started with an arcade machine survivors found in the Tower’s basement while investigating an odd power outage," the accompanying text reads. "None of them could remember seeing this strange device ever before. They moved it upstairs, unaware of its true nature."

Typical videogame, opening portals to Hell.

You might also recognise the name—that's because it once belonged to an entirely different Techland game. The original Hellraid was going to be a first-person co-op RPG full of demons and undead waiting to be slaughtered. It was due out in 2015, but the studio decided to put it on hold after it failed to meet expectations. It followed that up by saying it definitely wasn't cancelled, but slapping the name on some Dying Light DLC five years later seems like the final nail in the coffin.

Dying Light: Hellraid doesn't have a release date yet, but Techland says you'll be able to enjoy a hell of a fight this summer. The sequel, meanwhile, hasn't been given a new release window since Techland announced its delay at the start of the year.