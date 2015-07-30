Dying Light: The Following announced

You can mock pre-announcement announcements—hell, i mock pre-announcement announcements—but let's not pretend they're not effective. With all that we know about what's being announced at Gamescom, I'm now pretty excited about next week's event.

Here's another for the list of things that will be more fully revealed in Germany. Techland has announced Dying Light: The Following, the first expansion for their zombies-'n'-parkour open-world shooter.

"For Dying Light: The Following we’re adding a number of bold game-changers to create one massive expansion," says the expansion's producer, Tymon Smektala, via a press release. "Something big that will give the game a brand-new flavor. The new map alone is the same size as all the previous maps from Dying Light combined, so there is a lot we’re packing in here."

There's not much more in the way of information—as is the nature of these things—but the above screenshot of a buggy is a strong hint that it will contain a buggy.

We'll find out more during Gamescom.