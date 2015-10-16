Popular

Dying Light expansion is releasing early next year, according to new trailer

By

Dying Light The Following

Dying Light's first major expansion has been announced for ages, but we still have a while to wait until it's released. According to the trailer above – which briefly shows the decidedly less urban setting for the expansion – is releasing "Q1 2016", which is corporate speak for "some time between January and March next year".

It seems like a long wait for an expansion, but The Following sounds like it'll be a lot bigger and more ambitious than the norm. In addition to buggies and weapons, a whole new open world will be included. That, combined with the game's ongoing modding support, will no doubt help Dying Light endure longer than your average zombie-bashing action game.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian Editor. He loves masochistic platformers but lacks the skill and grace to complete them. He has four broken keyboards hidden under his desk, filed between an emergency six-pack of Reschs and five years worth of XXL promotional t-shirts. He stares out the window a lot.
