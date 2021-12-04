Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson makes his Fortnite debut as Chapter 2 ends

Who among us does not love Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson? Somebody, I'm sure, but that doesn't help me make my point. One of Hollywood's highest-paid film stars has made his way to Fortnite, finally and inevitably, and he's playing exactly the character that fans thought he was: The Foundation. Fortnite fans are predictably stoked.

THEY ACTUALLY DID THE EYEBROW RAISE FOR THE ROCK LMAOOO THIS WAS INSANE!!! #FortniteChapter3 #Chapter3 pic.twitter.com/Ce158IQMu3December 4, 2021 See more

With armor styled after Dwayne Johnson's distinctive Samoan-style family tattoo, heroic vigilante The Foundation has been trying to stop bad people from doing bad things to The Zero Point. There's a lady named The Cube Queen involved. Look, it's relatively complex, but we've got a whole guide about what's going on with Fortnite's transition from Chapter 2 to Chapter 3.

The event stream, linked above, is the end of Fortnite Chapter 2. It's just like how Chapter 1 transitioned to Chapter 2, in a way: With the island seemingly destroyed, players are left floating on an endless sea. Now Chapter 3 is on the way, ushered in by The Rock and including both downhill sliding and web-slinging Spider-Man mechanics.

We'll see more about that when Fortnite's scheduled downtime is over.