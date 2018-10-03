Dungeons & Dragons Online gets its 40th update, players get a free Ranger's Cloak

Dungeons & Dragons Online went live on February 28, 2006, and so October 3, 2018 isn't really an anniversary of any obvious sort. But it is the release day of the game's 40th update, Cloaked in Darkness, and since that's a nice round number, Daybreak Game Company is giving away a swanky new Ranger's Cloak to everyone who stops by the DDO Store.

The update adds a new raid to the game called Killing Time, for level 32 on Normal difficulty, which is open to all VIP players and owners of the Dragonblood Prophecy adventure pack. VIP players will also have free access to the new Wood Elf, a tougher variant of Elf with different starting stats including higher dexterity and lower intelligence, and new enhancements, that are also available for purchase in the DDO Store.

The annual Night Revels festival is back as well, with two new dungeon challenges, a new public hub to access the Night Revels challenges, and new items including cloaks (which will now be visible on players), Reaper's Platemail, a new pet, and more. There are also, as you'd expect, numerous bug fixes and tweaks, and as for that free Ranger's Cloak, you can pick it up by using the code "getcloaked" in the DDO Store.

The Dungeons & Dragons Online "Cloaked in Darkness" update is live now, and the full patch notes are up at ddo.com.