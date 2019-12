We missed this amid the flurry of E3 announcements, but it's worth a mention. The Dungeon Siege 3 demo has been released. You can download it now from Steam . The 1.5GB trial will let you try out single player and, if you have two controllers, two-player local co-op. For an overview of Obsidian's new approach to the series, check out our hands-on preview . The game's out June 21.