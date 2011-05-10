Duke Nukem Forever available to pre-order on Steam

It's still hard to believe, but Duke Nukem Forever is coming out next month, on June 14 in the US, and a few days earlier on June 10 for the rest of the world. It's popped up on Steam for pre-order, with 10% off the full price and comes with full Steamworks support, which means auto updating patches and Steam cloud game saving.

If quietly buying the game digitally isn't Duke enough for you, there's always the Balls of Steel edition , which comes with a huge bust of the Duke. For a full overview of the retailer pre-order deals on offer, head over to the Duke Nukem Forever site . You can read our preview of Duke Nukem Forever's multiplayer here .