DuckTales Remastered confirmed for PC

Capcom have confirmed that DuckTales Remastered, their self-explanatory HD remake of NES game DuckTales, will be making its way to our PCs. As we've previously learned , the game's Moon Theme is the only way our former web-editor Marsh Davies is able to function as a human being, so this is bound to be good news for him. And for people who enjoyed the original game too, I guess.

In related Marsh Davies news, he recently sent everyone in the office a near-hysterical email about the existence of an acapella version of that Moon Theme. It is possibly the most excited he has ever been about anything, gaming related or otherwise.

In related Duck Tails news, the PC version will be appearing on Steam, Origin, Impulse, GamersGate, Green Man Gaming, and "numerous other places". It's due around the same time as the Xbox 360 and PS3 versions - although no firm dates have been announced - and will cost $14.99.