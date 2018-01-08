Dragon Ball Fighterz gets final system requirements

Bandai Namco trotted out some preliminary minimum system requirements for the 2D anime fighting game Dragon Ball Fighterz late last year, but warned that they weren't actually finalized at that point. Now they are, and this is what you need to play.

Minimum:

OS: Windows 7/8/10, 64-bit required

CPU: AMD FX-4359 @4.2GHz or Intel Core i5-3470 @3.2GHz

RAM: 4 GB

GPU: Radeon HD 6870 1GB or GeForce GTX 650Ti 1GB

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound: DirectX-compatible sound card or onboard chipset

Recommended:

OS: Windows 7/8/10, 64-bit required

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 @3.2GHz or Intel Core i7-3770 @3.4GHz

RAM: 8 GB

GPU: Radeon HD 7870 2GB or GeForce GTX 660 2GB

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound: DirectX-compatible sound card or onboard chipset

Dragon Ball Fighterz features 3-on-3 Tag/Support brawls (brawlz?) with ranked matches, an interactive lobby, a six-player "Party Match," and a story mode featuring a new character named Android 21, whose creation was "supervised" by Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama. It's available for pre-purchase now on Steam and is set to come out on January 25. The debut trailer, unveiled at E3, is below.