Dragon Age: Inquisition's newest trailer puts tactical combat up front

In the first of a series of Dragon Age: Inquisition "Gameplay Features" videos, Electronic Arts shows off how the game's combat works in both real-time and "strategic tactical" modes.

Electronic Arts appears to be taking a "something for everyone" approach to combat in the upcoming Dragon Age: Inquisition. Action-oriented players can customize NPC behavior in advance and then wade into the fray in real-time, swinging swords and slinging spells while in control of any character in the party. Those who prefer a more strategic approach may take advantage of the "tactical camera" for a top-down view of the battlefield, from where they can pause the action, assess the situation, issue orders, and then resume the fight.

Of course, watching gameplay videos isn't the same as actually playing the game, but it certainly looks impressive, even if it's not the promised PC interface on display. As mentioned, this is the first in a series of videos, so maybe we'll find out more about the how the mouse and keyboard interface works in a future release.

Dragon Age: Inquisition is out on November 18.