Dragon Age 2 patch fixes Exiled Prince DLC and cures confused companions

Dragon Age 2 has been patched with fixes for the Exiled Prince DLC and a number of quests in the game. The update also includes a few other technical improvements for those running the game with DirectX 11, and your companions will be generally less confused. Varric will be able to tell who you've been romancing, and Merril will stop referring to future plot events in conversation. Read on for the full patch notes.

Gamefront spotted the patch notes, which were posted in full on the Bioware forums .

General





The effects of various follower talents and item properties are now being properly removed and re-applied when loading and saving.



Anders's default set of tactics will now activate Haste when appropriate.



Aveline's final armor upgrade is now available during "Favor and Fault."



Aveline's Retaliation talent no longer imposes a delay when activated.



The warrior's Rally talent now functions as described.



The rogue's Lacerate talent now functions as described.



Party members who are resurrected during a fight now rejoin combat properly.



Hawke no longer gains random spells or talents after using the Maker's Sigh potion, then saving and reloading.



Potions, poisons, grenades, and runes can now still be ordered from the Hawke estate after the main campaign is complete.



Technical updates



Varric's Embellishment talent no longer incorrectly refers to movement speed.



It is now easier to select party members by clicking on their portraits when the level-up arrow is displayed.



The game now functions correctly if the Windows desktop is set to 150% size.



The video options menu now allows a wider full-screen gamma range.



Various issues specific to DirectX 11 no longer occur.



Various technical changes should improve performance and limit crashes.



Quests (SPOILER WARNING)