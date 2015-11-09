Dr Pete Hines releases sick note so you can stay home and play Fallout 4

I don't know about you, but I think I'm coming down with something. Cough, cough, yes I'm definitely coming down with something, and I suspect I'll finally succumb at around 12am Tuesday morning. Completely coincidentally, Tuesday is when Fallout 4 releases. Anticipating an infectious sickness bug, Bethesda's Pete Hines has helpfully released a signed sick note that you can present to your boss/teacher/authority figure.

You've already preloaded Fallout 4, right? If, like me, you'd rather wait for the reviews, you'll be pleased to hear that they're going live today at 8:00 EST / 13:00 GMT.