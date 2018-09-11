Dr Disrespect ends stream after apparent gunshot strikes his house, says family is safe

Update (September 12, 7:30 am Pacific): Deputies have told ABC 10 News that the weapon used may have been a BB gun. The first incident, which occurred the day before a house window was hit, shattered a car window.

Update (8:30 pm Pacific): Beahm has directly addressed the issue on Twitter, writing that no one was hurt and that "the situation is being handled appropriately". His stream will resume tomorrow according to schedule.

The Doc and family appreciate everyone’s concerns and well wishes.Thankfully no one was hurt. The situation is being handled appropriately. In the meantime, stream will resume tomorrow according to schedule.#FirmHandshakesSeptember 12, 2018

Update (12 pm Pacific): PC Gamer has contacted local authorities and was able to confirm that a deputy has been dispatched to Beahm's residence and is still on site. Polygon reporter Julia Alexander ‏was also able to confirm that this is the second call from this same residence in as many days.

Original story: Popular Twitch streamer Guy "Dr Disrespect" Beahm ended his stream today after someone apparently fired a gun at his home, breaking an upstairs window. At around 11 am Pacific, Beahm was playing the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 battle royale beta when a loud noise is heard off camera. Without saying anything, Beahm walked off camera for a moment before returning without his usual wig and glasses to address his viewers.

"I've got to end the broadcast right now, someone shot at our house," Beahm says. "Broke the fucking upstairs window. This is the second shot, someone shot yesterday, at our fucking house and someone shot again right now, connected with the house, upstairs."

Embedded below are two Twitch clips that show most of what happened. The first clip shows Beahm playing Call of Duty when a loud noise can be heard off-screen that he immediately leaves to investigate. The second clip is of him returning to the stream to inform his audience of what happened.

Following his statement, Beahm immediately shutdown his stream but has since updated the subtitle to read "Doc and Family Are Safe. Proper Measures are be taken while stream is down for the day." Beahm lives with his wife and young daughter.

Details at this time are very limited but PC Gamer is investigating. We'll update this story with more information as it becomes available.