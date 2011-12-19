Double Fine's Stacking "coming soon to PC"

Here's some excellent news that slipped past on Friday. Double Fine's Stacking will be getting a PC release. The news was delivered with some low-budget puppetry on G4TV , spotted by RPS . You play as Charlie Blackmore, a tiny Russian doll in a beautifully realised world populated by slightly larger dolls. Charlie can jump inside other characters to manipulate them, jumping them into even larger dolls to stay hidden, take on disguises, and gain access to each larger doll's unique abilities. You can see a few of those on show in the launch trailer above, and the in-game footage embedded below.

There's no release date yet, but it's a happy turn for Double Fine, who have been away from the PC for a while. In October they released Costume Quest on PC with a statement from Tim Schafer saying “we have always said that if it were up to us, we'd release our games for the PC. Well, now… it's finally up to us!” Hooray! Perhaps we'll see the likes of Brutal Legend hopping over as well.

