Doom: Annihilation's debut trailer is so bad, Bethesda has officially disavowed it

The 2005 Doom movie sucked. It had some good players—Karl Urban, Rosamund Pike, The Rock—but they weren't enough to keep it from being 105 minutes of hot garbage. So naturally, they're making a new one. It's called Doom: Annihilation, and if the debut trailer is anything to go by, it's not going to suck—it's going to suuu-huuu-huuuuck.

Doom: Annihilation comes to us by way of Universal 1440 Entertainment, a division of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, and is a direct-to-video flick set to come out this fall. The plot, such as it is, is a direct lift of the one we know and love: A team of space marines are sent to investigate a distress signal sent from a Martian moon base, only to discover that it's been overrun by demons. It's written by Tony Giglio, whose previous credits include S.W.A.T.: Under Siege (which is not the one starring Colin Farrell and Samuel L. Jackson), and stars Amy Manson, Louis Mandylor, Hari Dhillon, and Nina Bergman.

The film seems to have come out of nowhere, but it may be the project that was rumored way back in 2011, which was also a Universal Studios joint. There wasn't a lot of enthusiasm for it at the time ("I'd rather see a Duke Nukem action parody film," as former editor Dan Stapleton put it) and while one trailer does not a full-length film make, I think the odds are pretty good that I would too. I don't want to judge prematurely, but I think that "Die, die, die," delivered with all the emotional commitment of super-sizing your order at the drive-through, could become the cinematic equivalent of "rip and tear."

Update: Someone asked id Software and Bethesda what they thought of the video. Take this as you will.

We're not involved with the movie. https://t.co/Du3wHSHk44March 11, 2019

Thanks, Bloody Disgusting.