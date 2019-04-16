$155,000 Mortal Kombat 11 Pro Kompetition series kicks off in May

Mortal Kombat 11 is coming soon, and so is the Mortal Kombat 11 Pro Kompetition, a new professional esports series that will see players battling through live tournaments and online events for a shot at the $100,000 Final Kombat finale in early 2020.

Nine live tournaments will be held at venues in North America, Latin America, and Europe, beginning with Combo Breaker 2019, running May 24 - 26 in St. Charles, Illinois. The top finishers in each, plus the winners of online tournaments for North America East and West, and the EU, will earn a piece of a $155,000 prize pool, and spots in the 16-player Final Kombat, which will take place in March 2020 in Chicago.

Three more Final Kombat slots will be filled by the winners of the Mortal Kombat Klash tournament in Canada, Liga Latina in Latin America, and the Interkontinental Kombat tournament, which covers the EU, Middle East, and Australia, and the final entry will go to the winner of a last-chance qualifier tournament that will be held the day before Final Kombat.

A full schedule for events (although some of them have yet to be fully nailed down) along with signup links and other information are up at mortalkombat.com. As for Mortal Kombat 11 itself, it comes out on April 23, it will have microtransactions for cosmetics but no loot boxes, and promises to be amusingly weird.