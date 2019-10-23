Doctor Who VR game The Edge of Time will be out November 12

Piloting the TARDIS in VR? That looks cool. There's a lot of sparks and things that will need to be repaired because of course there are, the TARDIS is the Microsoft Windows of time machines and constantly needs to be fixed. Daleks? Yep, cool, sold on those big pepperpot weirdos as enemies. Weeping Angels? No, I'm out, thank you, keep it away.

The Edge of Time is a VR adventure game being developed by Maze Theory and it features Jodie Whittaker as the 13th Doctor. After being pushed back from its initial release window of September "in order to do Doctor Who justice" they've announced it'll be out on November 12 on Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.

But much as I would like to reverse some polarities and solve everything with a sonic screwdriver in a Doctor Who game, since it features those damn terrifying angel statues I will be over here in the corner not playing it.