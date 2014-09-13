Distance heading to Steam Early Access this Autumn

Destiny might not be heading to PC any time soon, but a completely different game with roughly the same letters and pronunciation is. Futuristic, Tron-like neon racer Distance has been in closed beta for a while now, but it will be getting a little more open this Autumn with the release of a Steam Early Access version of the game.

Despite not being on Steam yet, Distance already has around 100 user-created levels on the Steam Workshop, from backers currently playing the closed beta. This and other titbits of Distance info reside in a recent Kickstarter update from developers Refract, which also shows off a neat arcade cabinet the team rigged up for PAX.

If you're not sure what a Distance is, it's an arcade stunt-based racer featuring lots of groovy neon lighting effects, based on a free game called Nitronic Rush released a few years back. Give that a spin while you wait for the International Bureau of Seasons to officially switch Summer over to Autumn/Fall.