Dishonored story DLC hinted at by PS3 Trophies

Dishonored's roof-flitting ride to revenge already landed our Singleplayer Shooter of 2012 award, but there may be more to the saga in an upcoming DLC pack hinted at by a new batch of PS3 Trophies .

The Trophies list accomplishments for a new mission entitled "The Other Side of the Coin," including High and Low Chaos completions suggesting a story-oriented add-on. A few new locations also appear, sticking with Dunwall's theme of industrialized aristocracy with mention of a Rothwild Slaughterhouse and the estate of Thalia Timish.

Here's the full Trophy list:



Just Business - You got the information needed from the Rothwild Slaughterhouse



Missing Pieces - You obtained Delilah Copperspoon's identity from Thalia Timish



Well Connected - You purchased all of the Favors in The Other Side of the Coin



No Regrets - You completed The Other Side of the Coin in High Chaos



Redemptive Path - You completed The Other Side of the Coin in Low Chaos



Whisper Ways - You completed The Other Side of the Coin without alerting anyone



Cleaner Hands - You completed The Other Side of the Coin without killing anyone



Rats and Ashes - You caused a death using an arc mine and a rat



Message from the Empress - You performed a drop assassination from atop the Empress statue



Stone Cold Heart - You spoke with the statue of Delilah in Timsh's estate



If the Trophies suggest what we think they do, I'd like to see a deeper exploration of some of Corvo's more dramatic encounters within Dunwall, such as with the stone-faced assassin leader Daud, who received the same blessing of shadowy powers from the mysterious Outsider. The Outsider himself is perhaps Dishonored's greatest enigma to mold future stories around, but they don't have to involve Dunwall—I'd kill (not really, I'm a Low Chaos kind of guy) for a visit to other locations in the Empire of Isles beyond Gristol, particularly Corvo's home-island of Serkonos.