Dishonored screenshots delve into Dunwall's seedy underworld

A new batch of sinister Dishonored screenshots have arrived. It looks as though the shooter's open levels will have a few seedy nooks and crannies tucked away behind those grand facades. Many of the pictures are high res versions of some of the shots Arkane showed in the recent Dishonored developer diary . They show some of Dunwall's less reputable establishments, a bit of rooftop combat, and a man being disintegrated by a pair of tesla coils. He does not look happy.