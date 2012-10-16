Dishonored: No Trace

Yesterday we asked you which of my three daft approaches to Dishonored you wanted to see blown out into a full video diary series. Each take on the game had its supporters, but the clear winner in both the comments thread and the Facebook poll was 'oh dear, what a terrible accident'.

The idea is to complete every mission in the game without leaving a trace of Corvo's involvement - hence the name of this series. That doesn't mean that there can't be evidence, but that evidence needs to point to other people: essentially, there needs to be an explanation for events that's simpler and more believable than "a teleporting, man-possessing, rat-summoning magic ninja did it."

In the game's linear tutorial prison break sequence, that's easier said than done. It's a part of the game with very little freedom - but I wanted to take it on anyway, and see if there's a way of explosively escaping from jail while still making it look like someone else's fault. Was I successful? Decide for yourself by watching the video below. Needless to say, expect to have the game's opening somewhat spoiled.

New episodes of No Trace are planned for Fridays and Tuesdays until I finish the game. Let us know what you think in the comments, and subscribe to our YouTube channel to have future installments slipped discretely into your internets.

Earlier in the week we recorded a podcast special where we discuss all of Dishonored - including major plot points - in some detail. Check it out here .