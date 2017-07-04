Digital Extremes reveals Warframe drop rates

Publishers including Blizzard, Riot, and Perfect World have in recent months revealed the drop rates for their games in order to comply with Chinese law. But none have gone to the extreme, you might say, of Warframe developer Digital Extremes, which has posted an incredibly detailed list of the drop rates for what appears to be nearly every single item in the game.

Because Warframe is free to play, "our drop system is designed to maintain a balance," the studio said. "Our free players can earn the game's content, and our paying players who support us with purchases usually get first dibs on the content by using Platinum (which can be traded to free players)!"

The data is automatically generated and will be updated automatically (and manually when warranted), and is broken down into categories including Missions, Relics, Keys, Non-Location-Specific Rewards, Sorties, and Mod and Blueprint Drops. Despite how long the list is, Digital Extremes warned that because of Warframe's complexity, it is not "comprehensive" and comes with no guarantees. Some of the data is also apparently in flux: "Beyond Legendary" items currently have a .09 percent drop rate, but are also marked as "Under Review," suggesting that the rate is up for change.

That said, I think the list about as detailed as anyone could ask for: Hell's Chamber, for instance, which increases the multishot percentage of shotguns, has a rare (6.45 percent) chance of dropping in Rotation C of the Kuva Fortress/Pago (Spy) mission. That's one item that could drop in one rotation of one mission in one location, which should give you a hint as to just how big this list is. As such, I won't be posting it, but you can lay your eyes on the whole thing right here.