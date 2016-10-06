See a goblin puke into a drinking fountain in the new Styx: Shards of Darkness trailer

Styx: Shards of Darkness, the stealth game about a goblin who steals things and murders people, was announced last fall and intended to be out later this year—probably not too far from now, actually. Thanks to a move from Unreal 3 to Unreal 4, however, it won't actually make it to release until early in 2017.

"This update has brought so much to the Styx series, from graphical enhancements to new gameplay mechanics and features," Patrick Pligersdorffer, CEO of developer Cyanide Studios, explained. "The engine transition has required some time for our team to adapt to. We're dedicated to providing the best stealth experience possible for players, so in agreement with our publisher Focus, we are delaying the game until the first quarter of 2017."

To soften the blow, Focus Home released a new gameplay trailer showing off the Port of Karrangar level and some of Styx's unique skills, among them teleportation and the ability to poison guards by vomiting into their drinking water when they're not looking. Watching guys get booted off the edges of cliffs is fun, too. It reminds me of Dark Messiah, and any game that can do that is off to a good start. More information about Styx: Shards of Darkness is up at styx-game.com.