DICE halts development of all future projects as it shifts focus to Battlefield 4 issues

Publisher Electronic Arts announced that DICE is halting development of all future projects and expansions until it sorts out issues currently affecting the PC and console versions of Battlefield 4.

"We know we still have a ways to go with fixing the game,” an EA spokesperson told PC Gamer in a statement. “It is absolutely our #1 priority. The team at DICE is working non-stop to update the game." The spokesperson also asserted a commitment to fix player issues. "We know many of our players are frustrated, and we feel your pain. We will not stop until this is right.”

EA did not say how the decision will affect the development of projects we know it is working on, such as the sequels to Mirror's Edge and Star Wars Battlefront , but it has also yet to announce release dates for those games.

EA also said that the only reason it released the China Rising DLC yesterday was because it was “already in the final stages of development,” before the publisher decided to refocus DICE's efforts on Battlefield 4's existing technical issues.

As we reported yesterday , many players were unable to join China Rising matches after the DLC hit yesterday. “This fix will take some time to be fully completed, but players should be noticing normal gameplay behavior soon,” DICE said on Electronic Arts' official site yesterday. China Rising was also released alongside a patch that was supposed to improve connectivity and stability, but clearly DICE is not satisfied with the results.