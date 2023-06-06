Diablo 4 servers finally start to buckle under launch strain, Blizzard's working on it

By Tyler Wilde
published

Players are getting stuck in a long queue that says "game start pending."

Lilith hovering over a window
(Image credit: Blizzard)

For a minute there, I thought Blizzard was going to do the impossible: launch an online game without any significant server problems. I should've known better!

Things are far from dire at this point, but at about 8 pm Pacific today, Blizzard said on Twitter that it's "currently investigating an issue" that's causing "failed or slow login attempts."

I tried to play after I saw that message, and hit a login queue for the first time since Diablo 4 launched in early access last week, when owners the special editions were able to jump in. Today is the full launch, which means many more people are trying to play, although we don't know exactly how many more.

In the replies to Blizzard's tweet, some players are reporting that they were kicked mid-game and are now stuck in a queue with the message "game start pending..." After a countdown from around five minutes, I got that message, too, and spent at least another 10 minutes waiting before I got in. But I did get in just now, so there's hope: If you're in line, stay in line?

Another player at PC Gamer was already in the game before server issues were reported, and said he experienced a huge lag spike that prevented him from moving to a new area for nearly a minute. For at least one of us, however, it's been fine.

See more

It's hard to say how many players are affected without more details on the problem, but we'll keep monitoring it.

If some server kicks, a frustratingly vague queue message, and 15-30 minute-ish waits are the extent of it, I'd still say that Diablo 4 has been a good online game launch, relative to every other online game launch. It's certainly no Error 37 debacle at this point, knock on wood, but neither has it been perfectly smooth. The universe can't allow a flawless online game launch.

Tyler Wilde
Tyler Wilde
Executive Editor

Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley during the rise of personal computers, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on the early PCs his parents brought home. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, Bushido Blade (yeah, he had Bleem!), and all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now. In 2006, Tyler wrote his first professional review of a videogame: Super Dragon Ball Z for the PS2. He thought it was OK. In 2011, he joined PC Gamer, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. His hobbies include amateur boxing and adding to his 1,200-plus hours in Rocket League.

See comments