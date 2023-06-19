How to make Diablo 4 elixirs and potions

Throughout your journey in Diablo 4, the alchemist will provide you with important elixirs and healing potion upgrades you'll need for increasingly challenging fights. You'll need to bring your own alchemy ingredients, including both herbs such as Gallowvine, and monster parts such as Grave Dust. Using these to upgrade your healing potion and brew elixirs is vital for giving you the edge you need to take on the game's hordes of enemies. You can find an alchemist to buy upgrades from in most towns and all the hub cities. And if you're wondering where to find Crushed Beast Bones, read on...

Healing potion upgrades

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

The most important alchemy decision of all is upgrading your healing potion—you should be keeping it at maximum potency at all times, otherwise, you'll find yourself struggling, particularly against bosses. Each upgrade is unlocked at a particular character level and will require specific ingredients. The good news is that healing potion upgrades are all permanent—they're not consumed like elixirs are.

To reach each level of healing potency, you'll need the following:

Tiny Healing Potion

Level 10

Eight Gallowvine

250 gold

Minor Healing Potion

Level 20

15 Gallowvine

Five Biteberry

400 gold

Light Healing Potion

Level 30

20 Gallowvine

10 Biteberry

Five Crushed Beast Bones

470 gold

Moderate Healing Potion

Level 45

20 Gallowvine

12 Howler Moss

Five Demon Heart

900 gold

Strong Healing Potion

Level 60

27 Gallowvine

15 Reddamine

Five Paletongue

1700 gold

Greater Healing Potion

Level 70

36 Blightshade

18 Lifesbane

Five Grave Dust

Five Angelbreath

2500 gold

Major Healing Potion

Level 80

10 Angelbreath

27 Reddamine

27 Biteberry

27 Blightshade

27 Lifesbane

27 Howler Moss

Five Fiend Rose

5000 gold

Superior Healing Potion

Level 90

10 Forgotten Soul

20 Angelbreath

10 Fiend Rose

20 Grave Dust

36 Blightshade

20 Demon Heart

36 Howler Moss

12500 gold

Elixirs

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Elixirs are created in the same way as healing potion upgrades, but they're single-use consumables—once you drink one, it's gone. They each provide a 30-minute long buff, but also, importantly, a 5% increase to your experience point gain. If you're aiming for level 100, that little boost can make a big difference to your speed of levelling.

My only word of caution would be that you should always keep in mind while crafting elixirs what you're going to need for your next health potion upgrade—it's easy to lose track and end up running out of vital ingredients, particularly rarer ones like Crushed Beast Bones or Angelbreath. You also need to remember you can only have one elixir active at a time, so you'll want to choose ones that are most useful to you in your current goals—for example, a dungeon full of beasts will be a lot easier with an Elixir of Beast Slaying.

Elixir recipes unlock automatically as you hit certain levels, and like healing potion upgrades they require both a set of ingredients and a minimum level. To craft each one, you'll need the following:

Weak Iron Barb Elixir

Increases Armor by 50, Thorns by 25, and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes.

Level 5

Five Gallowvine

Five Biteberry

1000 gold

Weak Third Eye Elixir

Increases Dodge by 4% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes.

Level 10

Eight Gallowvine

Five Howler Moss

1000 gold

Weak Elixir of Cold Resistance

Increases Cold Resist by 15% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes.

Level 15

10 Gallowvine

Six Biteberry

1000 gold

Weak Elixir of Fire Resistance

Increases Fire Resist by 15% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes.

Level 15

10 Gallowvine

Six Lifesbane

1000 gold

Weak Elixir of Lightning Resistance

Increases Lightning Resist by 15% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes.

Level 15

10 Gallowvine

Six Reddamine

1000 gold

Weak Elixir of Poison Resistance

Increases Poison Resist by 15% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes.

Level 15

10 Gallowvine

6 Howler Moss

1000 gold

Weak Elixir of Shadow Resistance

Increases Shadow Resist by 15% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes.

Level 15

10 Gallowvine

Six Blightshade

1000 gold

Weak Assault Elixir

Increases Attack Speed by 7% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes.

Level 20

12 Gallowvine

Six Lifesbane

1000 gold

Weak Crushing Elixir

Increases Overpower damage by 20% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes.

Level 25

12 Gallowvine

Four Howler Moss

1000 gold

Weak Precision Elixir

Increases Critical Strike Chance by 2%, Critical Strike Damage by 15%, and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes.

Level 30

15 Gallowvine

Five Blightshade

1000 gold

Iron Barb Elixir

Increases Armor by 200, Thorns by 100, and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes.

Level 35

10 Gallowvine

Six Biteberry

1500 gold

Weak Acrobatics Elixir

Reduces the cooldown of your Evade by 8% and increases Experience by 5% for 30 minutes.

Level 35

15 Gallowvine

One Angelbreath

1000 gold

Elixir of Beast-Slaying

Increases damage against beasts (including spiders and maggots) by 20% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes.

Level 36

15 Gallowvine

10 Howler Moss

Five Biteberry

One Angelbreath

Three Crushed Beast Bones

1000 gold

Elixir of Demon-Slaying

Increases damage against demons (including goatmen) by 20% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes.

Level 36

15 Gallowvine

10 Reddamine

Five Blightshade

One Angelbreath

Three Demon's Heart

1000 gold

Elixir of Man-Slaying

Increases damage against humans by 20% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes.

Level 36

15 Gallowvine

10 Reddamine

Five Lifesbane

One Angelbreath

Three Paletongue

1000 gold

Elixir of Undead Slaying

Increases damage against undead by 20% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes.

Level 36

15 Gallowvine

Five Lifesbane

10 Blightshade

One Angelbreath

Three Grave Dust

1000 gold

Third Eye Elixir

Increases Dodge by 6% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes.

Level 40

10 Gallowvine

Eight Howler Moss

Six Crushed Beast Bones

1500 gold

Ingredients

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

It's not always obvious where to find the ingredients you need for crafting your health potion upgrades and elixirs. Herbs are gathered out in the world, but some are only found in certain regions, and while monster parts drop from enemies as you play, it's not always obvious which parts will drop from which enemies.

Below is a list of potion ingredients and where to find them. It's also worth hoovering up any sidequests in a region while you're gathering—they'll often reward you with a cache once completed, which may contain a nice bundle of ingredients and shortcut your search.

Plants

Gallowvine

Found almost everywhere in every region. It looks like a green bush with little pink flowers.

Angelbreath

Found in every region, but it's very rare—you need to explore thoroughly to find it. Look for a golden yellow flower with long stalks.

Fiend Rose

Found during Helltide events, which are only accessible at World Tier 3. It's a red, rose-like flower with a twisted, thorny stem.

Howler Moss

Found in Scosglen, north of the Fractured Peaks starting area. It looks like a thick clump with long stalks sticking out of it.

Biteberry

Found in the Fractured Peaks, the starting area of the game. Look for a green bush with bright red berries.

Reddamine

Found in the Dry Steppes, west of the Fractured Peaks starting area. It's a weird-looking plant—a sort of almost coral-like pinky-red growth.

Blightshade

Found in Hawezar, south of the Fractured Peaks starting area. Look for light blue, trumpet-shaped flowers.

Lifesbane

Found in Kehjistan, southwest of the Fractured Peaks starting area. It's a tall green stalk with a clump of small, red flowers towards the top.

Monster parts

Demon's Heart

Dropped by demon enemies—that includes goatmen, fallen, and flies as well as the more obvious demonic foes.

Paletongue

Dropped by human enemies—that includes cannibals and cultists, no matter how monstrous they may seem.

Grave Dust

Dropped by undead enemies, weirdly including incorporeal ones like ghosts. Though I suppose that's no weirder than them dropping a shiny new pair of trousers.

Crushed Beast Bones

Dropped by beast enemies. That includes obvious things like bears and wolves, but also spiders, maggots, snakes, and werewolves. Spiders, despite not having bones, have dropped the most for me, and the Sarat's Lair dungeon in southern Scosglen dropped a lot when I cleared it. Scosglen generally also has more beast enemies than other regions.